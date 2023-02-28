iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Stock Price Up 2.2%

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 365 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 364 ($4.39). Approximately 16,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 30,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 356 ($4.30).

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 412.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 442.10. The company has a market capitalization of £692.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.00 and a beta of 0.62.

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

