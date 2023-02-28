Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Announces Dividend of $0.29

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2883 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Hysan Development Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYSNY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,710. Hysan Development has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HYSNY shares. HSBC raised shares of Hysan Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hysan Development from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Hysan Development

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

