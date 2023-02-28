HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $4.41

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.30. HUYA shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 141,597 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on HUYA. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.
HUYA Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.
Institutional Trading of HUYA
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUYA (HUYA)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.