HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $4.41

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.30. HUYA shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 141,597 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUYA. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,652,000 after buying an additional 418,885 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter worth $773,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

