HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $15.71

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.71, but opened at $16.50. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 22,084 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

