Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22-1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

About Huron Consulting Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 39.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Read More

