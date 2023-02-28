Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22-1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.
Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.57.
Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.
