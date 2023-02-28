HSBC (HSBA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

HSBC (LON: HSBA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/27/2023 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($6.88) to GBX 650 ($7.84). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – HSBC was given a new GBX 775 ($9.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/22/2023 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 625 ($7.54) to GBX 780 ($9.41). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 840 ($10.14). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – HSBC was given a new GBX 585 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/22/2023 – HSBC was given a new GBX 760 ($9.17) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/21/2023 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/21/2023 – HSBC was given a new GBX 750 ($9.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/21/2023 – HSBC was given a new GBX 700 ($8.45) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/21/2023 – HSBC was given a new GBX 745 ($8.99) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/21/2023 – HSBC was given a new GBX 570 ($6.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/14/2023 – HSBC was given a new GBX 750 ($9.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/10/2023 – HSBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 780 ($9.41) price target on the stock.

2/7/2023 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/30/2023 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

1/18/2023 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 725 ($8.75) to GBX 750 ($9.05). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – HSBC was given a new GBX 700 ($8.45) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/16/2023 – HSBC was given a new GBX 760 ($9.17) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/12/2023 – HSBC was given a new GBX 625 ($7.54) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/5/2023 – HSBC was given a new GBX 770 ($9.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/2/2023 – HSBC was given a new GBX 725 ($8.75) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

HSBA stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 634.20 ($7.65). 28,485,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,702,340. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 581.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 525.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,294.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 653.80 ($7.89).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 4,489.80%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

