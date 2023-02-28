HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29. HP also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.73-0.83 EPS.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.52. 15,090,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,518,850. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at HP

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.87.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 8.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

