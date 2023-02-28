Horizon Investments LLC Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after acquiring an additional 386,948 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,262,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,261,000 after acquiring an additional 376,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,375,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,972,000 after acquiring an additional 274,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

Insider Activity at V.F.

V.F. Stock Up 0.6 %

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,050 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 190.66%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.