Horizon Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,732 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $58.14. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

