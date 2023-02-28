Horizon Investments LLC Raises Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. Raymond James cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

