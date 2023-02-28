Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 8,453 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Amphenol by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Amphenol by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Amphenol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphenol Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.40. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

See Also

