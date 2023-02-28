Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 10,229 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,540,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,292,000 after purchasing an additional 99,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.80. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,837 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

