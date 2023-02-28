Horizon Investments LLC Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $195.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.52 and a 200-day moving average of $222.24. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

