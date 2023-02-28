Horizon Investments LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 405.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $153.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average is $108.13.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 428.07%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.