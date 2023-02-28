Horizon Investments LLC Buys Shares of 13,647 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $74,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,996,000 after purchasing an additional 536,078 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bunge by 563.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 556,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after acquiring an additional 472,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,352,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,718,000 after acquiring an additional 463,445 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BG opened at $97.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BG. UBS Group began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

