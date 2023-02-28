Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Equinor ASA from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equinor ASA from $376.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.63.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

