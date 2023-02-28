Hooked Protocol Price Reaches $2.34 on Top Exchanges (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00009973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $117.15 million and approximately $40.34 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.30 or 0.00422639 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,711.83 or 0.28567621 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.38114331 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $49,662,550.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

