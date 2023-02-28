Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,452,000 after acquiring an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HON opened at $192.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.74 and a 200-day moving average of $197.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $128.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

