Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Hims & Hers Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 16.5 %

NYSE:HIMS traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,676,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,013. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.59. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $32,601.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,299.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $32,601.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,299.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $67,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,625 shares of company stock worth $629,157 in the last three months. 35.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

