Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) PT Raised to GBX 1,740 at Berenberg Bank

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,440 ($17.38) to GBX 1,740 ($21.00) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,920 ($23.17) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,700 ($20.51) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,884 ($22.73).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,729.50 ($20.87) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,677.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,470.54. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.17) and a one year high of GBX 2,137 ($25.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of £3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,462.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Deneen Vojta purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,703 ($20.55) per share, for a total transaction of £17,030 ($20,550.26). 29.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.