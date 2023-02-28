Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.71.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

HIW stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

