High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at C$14.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. High Liner Foods has a one year low of C$10.77 and a one year high of C$15.18. The stock has a market cap of C$484.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.