HEX (HEX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.31 Million

HEX (HEX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One HEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0672 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a total market cap of $38.47 billion and $13.31 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00418365 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,559.43 or 0.28278734 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000150 BTC.
About HEX
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
