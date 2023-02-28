HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Trading Down 4.7%

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $163.25 and last traded at $166.44. 206,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 345,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

HEICO Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.55, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $135,865.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,958,711.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and sold 18,908 shares worth $2,984,088. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in HEICO by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

