HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Announces Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 14.20%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

HEI traded down $8.04 on Tuesday, hitting $166.63. 283,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,499. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $177.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson purchased 1,383 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,227.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,130,171 shares in the company, valued at $177,515,958.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and have sold 18,908 shares valued at $2,984,088. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in HEICO by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

