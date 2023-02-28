Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Given New $27.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $27.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.41. 192,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,702. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 131,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,131,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after buying an additional 39,622 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

