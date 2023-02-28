Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) Insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald Purchases 37,500 Shares

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS – Get Rating) insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.75 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$103,162.50 ($69,704.39).
Healius Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Healius Company Profile
See Also
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
- How Long Can Wingstop Stock Continue to Defy Gravity?
- Daqo Contracts During 4th Quarter, Becomes Value Play for 2023
- 2 Oil Refiners Posting Record Margins: Can the Trend Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Healius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.