Head-To-Head Survey: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic and Alphabet are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

PubMatic has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PubMatic and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 17.14% 17.48% 8.67% Alphabet 21.20% 23.54% 16.71%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 3 5 0 2.63 Alphabet 0 1 17 0 2.94

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PubMatic and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PubMatic presently has a consensus target price of $23.63, suggesting a potential upside of 55.74%. Alphabet has a consensus target price of $137.13, suggesting a potential upside of 52.19%. Given PubMatic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Alphabet.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PubMatic and Alphabet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $257.64 million 3.10 $56.60 million $0.78 19.45 Alphabet $282.84 billion 4.08 $59.97 billion $4.55 19.80

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than PubMatic. PubMatic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.6% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of PubMatic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alphabet beats PubMatic on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc. engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products. It operates under the Google Services and Google Cloud segments. The Google Services segment includes ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Google Cloud segment offers Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

