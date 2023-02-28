Head-To-Head Contrast: Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) & PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% Sorrento Therapeutics -818.22% -282.82% -57.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Sorrento Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and Sorrento Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 4,362.69%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Sorrento Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics $60.32 million 2.19 -$428.33 million N/A N/A

PharmaCyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

(Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. It operates through the Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.