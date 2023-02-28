Head to Head Contrast: CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL) & Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CannLabs and Centogene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CannLabs alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centogene $224.71 million 0.13 -$55.43 million ($2.38) -0.44

CannLabs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centogene.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannLabs N/A N/A N/A Centogene -52.91% -188.60% -58.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares CannLabs and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for CannLabs and Centogene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A Centogene 0 0 2 0 3.00

Centogene has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 304.76%. Given Centogene’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centogene is more favorable than CannLabs.

Risk & Volatility

CannLabs has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centogene has a beta of -0.89, meaning that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Centogene shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Centogene shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centogene beats CannLabs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannLabs

(Get Rating)

CannLabs, Inc. engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Centogene

(Get Rating)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing. The company develops rare disease platform, a data and biological repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It provides various services, including target discovery, early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring; and genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. The company also offers COVID-19 testing solutions, including PCR and antigen testing services. It has collaboration and license agreements with Shire International GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Dr. Bauer Laboratoriums GmbH, Fraport AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Twist Bioscience Corporation. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for CannLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.