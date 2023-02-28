Head to Head Comparison: Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) & Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Meiwu Technology and Vipshop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Meiwu Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Vipshop 0 4 5 0 2.56

Vipshop has a consensus target price of $13.18, indicating a potential downside of 9.10%. Given Vipshop’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A Vipshop 6.05% 16.75% 9.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Vipshop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meiwu Technology $5.93 million 1.18 -$1.08 million N/A N/A Vipshop $14.96 billion 0.66 $913.24 million $1.45 10.00

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Meiwu Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vipshop has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vipshop beats Meiwu Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meiwu Technology

(Get Rating)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous. It operates through the following segments: Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others. The Vip.com segment refers to online sales. The Shan Shan Outlets segment represents revenue from outlet stores. The Others segment includes internet finance, offline shops and city outlets. The company was founded by Ya Shen and Xiao Bo Hong on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Meiwu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiwu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.