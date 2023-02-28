HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 306.09% from the stock’s previous close.
AGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.
Agenus Price Performance
NASDAQ AGEN opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $600.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.32. Agenus has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Agenus
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agenus (AGEN)
- Want Monthly Income? Here’s 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly
- What is the Best Dividend ETF?
- AI Cloud-Monitoring Revenue Sends Dynatrace Shares Higher
- Why Government Contracts are a Blessing and Curse for Rocket Lab
- Livent Pullback Presents an Electric Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.