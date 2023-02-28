HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 306.09% from the stock’s previous close.

AGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Agenus Price Performance

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $600.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.32. Agenus has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Agenus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 14,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 943.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,372,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,922,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

