HC Wainwright Cuts Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target to C$21.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their target price on Victoria Gold from C$16.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

Shares of VGCX stock opened at C$8.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.19. The company has a market cap of C$531.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90. Victoria Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.56 and a 12-month high of C$18.90.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

