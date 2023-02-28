Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.30)-($0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.08). Harsco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.52–$0.23 EPS.

Separately, CJS Securities lowered shares of Harsco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. Harsco has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.95.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. Harsco’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,832,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 470.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 892,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after acquiring an additional 734,365 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Harsco by 3,961.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 430,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 420,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 598,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 335,483 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

