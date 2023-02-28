Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.30–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.52–$0.23 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Harsco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Stock Performance

NYSE:HSC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 726,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,665. Harsco has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $668.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. Harsco’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after purchasing an additional 734,365 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,001,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 213,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 30,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,515,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 201,034 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 152,162 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.