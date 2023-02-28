Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

