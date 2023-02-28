Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2553 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRGLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 785 ($9.47) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,080.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

