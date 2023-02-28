Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in IDEX by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.40. 77,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,606. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Cowen upped their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

