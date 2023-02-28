Hahn Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 2.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $58,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,551,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,719,178. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.28. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

