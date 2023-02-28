Hahn Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,940 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial comprises approximately 3.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Virtu Financial worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,191,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 558,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,249,000 after purchasing an additional 324,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,472,000 after purchasing an additional 543,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $58,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 538,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,209. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

