H2O DAO (H2O) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.04 Million

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, H2O DAO has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. H2O DAO has a total market cap of $29.58 million and $1.04 million worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO launched on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

