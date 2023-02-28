Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AVTE. BTIG Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.57. 43,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,661. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $267,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,801.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 89,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,140. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Further Reading

