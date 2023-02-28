Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.93 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,164,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,967,000 after purchasing an additional 194,822 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after acquiring an additional 96,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 129,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.