Grin Market Capitalization Achieves $6.28 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Grin has a total market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $869,726.59 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,453.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00401307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00090835 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00639400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00575335 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00177104 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

