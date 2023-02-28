Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) PT Lowered to $18.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.90% from the company’s previous close.

GTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gray Television has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Gray Television stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. 57,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.62. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,572,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 32.8% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 10.5% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

