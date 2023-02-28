Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

LON GSF opened at GBX 103.60 ($1.25) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.03. The company has a market cap of £498.73 million, a P/E ratio of 690.67 and a beta of 0.13. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 101 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 123.80 ($1.49).

