Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 2374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Golconda Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$19.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Golconda Gold Company Profile

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It operates two mines, which include the Mupane Property located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that covers an area of 58.6 square kilometers situated in the Republic of South Africa.

