GMX Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. One GMX token can currently be bought for approximately $72.07 or 0.00310461 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. GMX has a total market cap of $613.16 million and $42.60 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GMX Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,987,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,507,889 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

