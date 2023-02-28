GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Increases Dividend to GBX 18.30 Per Share

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.30 ($0.22) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $7.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DATA stock opened at GBX 1,242 ($14.99) on Tuesday. GlobalData has a 12-month low of GBX 900 ($10.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,448 ($17.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,125.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,242.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,178.47.

In other news, insider Graham Lilley sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($15.81), for a total value of £851,500 ($1,027,512.97). In related news, insider Graham Lilley sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($15.81), for a total transaction of £851,500 ($1,027,512.97). Also, insider Michael Danson sold 2,788,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($13.88), for a total value of £32,071,579.50 ($38,701,073.37). 68.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.31) price objective on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

