Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 2,250.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group stock remained flat at $1.31 on Tuesday. 25,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.63.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

