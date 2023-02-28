Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 2,250.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance
Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group stock remained flat at $1.31 on Tuesday. 25,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.63.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile
